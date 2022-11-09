Which states voted to legalize recreational marijuana?

FILE – An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the reservation Mohawks call Akwesasne, on March 14, 2022, in St. Regis, N.Y. Pot is a popular topic on ballots again this November election. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots to amend their constitutions and legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

With 65.53% of the vote in the affirmative, Maryland is the latest state to legalize recreational marijuana, according to Decision Desk HQ, with results still pending in Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Maryland adults over 21 will be allowed to possess 1.5 ounces of marijuana, and to grow two plants out of public sight. The law will also establish a process for expunging past cannabis possession convictions, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Meanwhile, in a somewhat closer race, Arkansas voted against legalizing recreational marijuana, which would’ve allowed for a 10% tax, part of which would’ve been set aside for law enforcement. Arkansas currently allows use of the plant for medical reasons.

Recreational marijuana had already been legal in 19 states. All but two states allow it for medical use, although it remains illegal on both counts at the federal level.

As many as 60% of Americans support legalizing marijuana, according to a Pew Research Poll — and more than 90% support it medicinally.