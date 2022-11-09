Ron Johnson projected to win Wisconsin Senate seat

FILE – Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., questions the first panel of a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing to examine social media’s impact on homeland security Sept. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are set to meet Friday night in the first of two planned debates in Wisconsin’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(NewsNation) —NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ has called the race for Wisconsin Senator in favor of Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.

Johnson’s bid for reelection against Democrat Mandela Barnes has been bitter on both ends.

Barnes painted Johnson as an extremist and a supporter of former President Donald Trump who helped fan the flames of the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol, and Johnson has called Barnes a left-wing radical who has “turned against America.”

The candidates met for a debate to clarify their positions on a variety of issues. Barnes defended himself over criticism of his stance on crime, arguing that the way to prevent it was to adequately fund schools and make sure there were enough jobs.

Meanwhile, Johnson was repeatedly defensive over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots as well as his stance on Social Security. In August, he suggested Social Security and Medicare be annually approved. However, he clarified during the debate that he wants to “save” both.

The candidates each sought to portray the other as having an extreme stance on abortion. The sitting senator suggested his Democratic opponent supported “no limits” on abortion, with Barnes hitting back by saying Johnson praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision remove federal protection for abortion access.

Barnes had an ambitious campaign schedule consisting of a 16-day bus tour with 100 stops across the state. The tour started Oct. 24 in Green Bay and included an Oct. 29 rally in Milwaukee with former President Barack Obama. Barnes, who stood to become the first Black Senator in the state if he won, depended on his connection with Black voters who haven’t always turned out in big numbers during midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Johnson embarked on a 10-day, 60-stop tour from Oct. 28 through Nov. 7, the day before the midterm election.

In September, polling showed the two candidates were in a dead heat but Johnson began picking up a lead over his opponent in the weeks leading up to Election Day. However, just days before voters headed to the polls, Johnson only had a few points over Barnes.

The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority in the chamber, with a 50-50 split and Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote. Democrats hold 14 seats and Republicans hold 21 seats up for election in the 2022 midterms.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.