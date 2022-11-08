Wisconsin Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in Wisconsin state head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Seats for senator, governor and all eight Congressional House spots are up for grabs in Wisconsin’s 2022 midterm elections.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was locked in a toss-up with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, with surveys showing Johnson holding a slight lead over Barnes.

In the gubernatorial race, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers was up against the Republican businessman Tim Michels, who had former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Michels flip-flopped on whether he would accept the results of his own election, after earlier echoing Trump’s unfounded and false claims of a stolen election.

Republicans hoped to maintain their majority in Wisconsin’s eight House seats.

In the final days before the election, Democratic candidates in Wisconsin seemed desperate to mobilize the base while the cautiously optimistic GOP pulled back on the polarizing messages, hoping to attract some swing votes.

The outcome of Wisconsin’s races will change the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have the effective majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split chamber.

All 435 House seats are also up for election. Midterm election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Wisconsin was held from Oct. 25 to Nov. 6; in-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Wisconsin election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

