Wyoming Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in Wyoming state head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Wyoming will be one of 36 states holding a gubernatorial election, along with an election to fill Republican Liz Cheney’s seat, after she lost in the primaries, in the state’s single U.S. House race.

In the race for governor, Republican incumbent Mark Gordon is seeking a second term against the little-known Democratic candidate Theresa Livingston. Her relative obscurity and lack of campaigning has put Livingston on the back foot in a consistently red state.

Bulk Embeds

Republican candidate and attorney Harriet Hageman is also favored to win in Wyoming’s at-large Congressional race — after she defeated Cheney in the primaries — against her Democratic opponent Lynnette Grey Bull, a climate change activist. Hageman has cultivated a substantial lead, strengthening the Republican hold over Wyoming.

Bulk Embeds

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress – 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats – are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden`s remaining years in office.

2022 General Embeds

2022 General Embeds

Early voting in Wyoming took place from Sep. 23 to Nov. 7; in-person voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday

See multiple Wyoming election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

Bulk Embeds

/