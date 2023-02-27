Rep. Elissa Slotkin seeks Michigan Senate seat

FILE – Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., Dec. 16, 2019. Slotkin will seek an open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Debbie Stabenow in 2024, becoming the first high-profile candidate to jump into the battleground state race. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (NewsNation) — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) announced her run for U.S. Senate on Monday, hoping to secure the seat being vacated by Democrat Debbie Stabenow in 2024.

“We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder, and never forgets that we are public servants,” Slotkin said in her tweet.

In a video announcing her campaign, Slotkin says that the nation seems “to be living crisis to crisis” but that there “are certain things that should be really simple, like living a middle-class life in the state that invented the middle class.”

Slotkin, a 46-year-old former CIA intelligence officer and third-term representative, is coming off an impressive victory in last year’s midterms, winning reelection despite having been considered vulnerable. Her contest against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett was the third-most expensive House race in 2022.

As a Michigan native, her campaign video played to Michiganders’ emotions, relating to the middle class and highlighting family and community values.

She is the first Democrat to announce her intentions to run for a seat that will be crucial to the party’s efforts to maintain control of the Senate, where it holds a 51-49 majority. The only other candidate in the race so far is Republican Nikki Snyder, a State Board of Education member.

Slotkin has represented two congressional districts that experienced mass shootings, and she has called for stronger gun laws. Now a congresswoman for the Lansing area, she represents an area that includes Michigan State University, where a gunman killed three people and injured five others this month. She previously represented Oxford, where a school shooter killed four students and injured seven others at Oxford High School in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.