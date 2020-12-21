Evangelical groups make push to win over voters in Georgia Senate runoffs

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Going to door to door is perhaps both the oldest political and religious tool in the United States. So amid two tight Senate runoff races, it’s no surprise to see it being used in Georgia.

Georgia — long a Republican stronghold, but one with rapidly changing demographics — is the site of the two runoffs on Jan. 5 to settle which party would control the Senate. The runoffs pit two Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, against well-funded Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Democrats would need to win both seats to win a majority. If Republicans win one seat, they will retain control and be able to block much of Biden’s legislative agenda.

Ashley Southerland is canvassing for the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Buford, Georgia.

“As a Christian, I feel like it’s our duty to spread the truth and to get out and to do whatever we can, you know, in our government, in our nation, to promote what’s right, and what’s conservative and aren’t Christian values,” said Southerland.

Timothy Head is the executive director of Faith and Freedom. He isn’t new to canvassing for votes but he said the stakes for religious voters couldn’t be higher.

“When it comes to public policy and governance, we really believe that there are profound moments that, that we’re kind of on the cusp of being able to, to protect and defend life, innocent and very vulnerable life,” said Head.

But something is different this year. One of the Democrats, Raphael Warnock, is himself a religious figure. Warnock is a pastor who supports abortion rights.

“Just because someone looks looks good on paper, so to speak, the words and the beliefs behind those words are far more relevant for a very, very informed electorate,” said Head about Warnock.

For Christian conservative voters, the abortion issue is paramount and that’s what they hope the door-to-door canvassing conveys.

“For a lot of pro-life voters in the state of Georgia, when somebody proudly pronounces to the state into the country that I’m a pro-choice, pastor, that those words speak awfully, awfully loudly,” Head said.

President Donald Trump’s words have also spoken loudly to Christian conservative voters in Georgia, but he will be leaving the White House next month.

“We’re basically a month roughly now from the end of the of his four years,” Head said. “But those voters aren’t going anywhere, and these values aren’t going anywhere.”

The Republican Senate candidates know this and have made religion a big part of their pitch.