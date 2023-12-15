Ex-FBI official: ‘Open border’ contributing to terror threat

(NewsNation) — Former FBI Assistant Director Christopher Swecker said recently the United States is vulnerable to a “catastrophic” terrorist attack.

Explaining further Friday on “The Hill on NewsNation,” Swecker said an “open border” is contributing to the heightened threat.

“We’ve had 180 known terrorists stop there,” Swecker said, referencing the the 172 encounters that border agents had with non-U.S. citizens on the terrorist watchlist in fiscal year 2023.

“They’re not coming in here because they love this country. They want an opportunity,” he added. “That’s 180 known terrorists who have infiltrated into this country and they’re up to no good.”

Concerns about terror threats in the United States have increased since the war between Israel and Hamas ignited two months ago. The current FBI Director Christopher Wray said as much in a congressional hearing in November.

“These terrorist organizations need conflict to advance their cause,” Swecker said.