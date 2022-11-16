Experts analyze Trump’s presidential run

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

Political strategists Cheri Jacobus and Scottie Hughes joined “NewsNation Live” to discuss what Trump’s candidacy means for the Republican Party, whether Trump has an actual chance at the White House again and what effect his candidacy will have on the 2024 election.

Jacobus said that Trump’s announcement was “objectively terrible” by almost any metric, saying he was low energy and there were people trying to leave the room before he even finished talking. Plus, she said his own daughter wasn’t even there.

“Establishment Republicans are tired of the chaos … they are over it and they want to move on from it,” Jacobus said.

Hughes said that in order for Trump to win over the moderate vote, he will have to tread lightly enough to remind people of the inspiration he gave off in 2016 without reminding them what life was like in 2020 after he lost.