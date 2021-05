Facebook oversight board to rule on Trump social media ban

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. With vaccination against COVID-19 in full swing, social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter say they’ve stepped up their fight against misinformation that aims to undermine trust in the vaccines. But problems abound. For years, the same platforms have allowed anti-vaccination propaganda to flourish, making it difficult to stamp out such sentiments now. And their efforts to weed out other types of COVID-19 misinformation – often with fact-checks, informational labels and other restrained measures, has been woefully slow. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Facebook’s independent oversight board is set to rule Wednesday on whether to uphold former President Donald Trump’s indefinite suspension from the social network and Instagram.

Facebook blocked Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns the former president’s words could incite violence and unrest after his supporters sieged the Capitol on Jan. 6. Rioters battled with police, smashed windows, and sent lawmakers fleeing. Five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, died in the violence.

Facebook handed the case over to the oversight board soon after instituting the ban on Trump. The company created the board last year in response to criticism over its handling of problematic content.

The board will announce the ruling at 9 a.m. ET. If it rules in Trump’s favor, Facebook has seven days to reinstate the account. If it does not, Trump will remain “indefinitely” suspended.

The Trump decision was originally due April 21 but the board postponed the deadline saying, “we extended the public comments deadline for this case, receiving 9,000+ responses.”

Trump has remained suspended on Facebook and Instagram while the board reviews the decision.

This comes as the former president launched a blog Tuesday to connect with followers online.

The blog is a new section containing posts “from the desk of Donald J. Trump” went live on his former campaign website Tuesday, including a video and statements penned by the former president.

“In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises,” text in the video says.

Many of the statements contained in the blog were previously shared as separate press releases on the website, but are now collected on one page and are shareable on Facebook and Twitter.

Facebook regularly takes down posts and accounts. Reuters reports the social media company purged 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December 2020. The independent board is prioritizing for review select cases that have the potential to affect lots of users around the world.

The board issued its first rulings in January, overturning four out of the five decisions by the social network to take down questionable content. In its initial batch of rulings, the board ordered Facebook to restore posts by users that the company said broke standards on adult nudity, hate speech or dangerous individuals.

Twitter banned Trump’s account in January, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection. Trump was also banned from other social media platforms including Snapchat, Reddit and Youtube.

Trump also opened an “Office of the Former President” in January that handles his duties as former president and to further his administration’s agenda.