Espionage, obstruction: What is Trump possibly charged with?

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump was indicted on formal charges after an investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

A monthlong special counsel probe was conducted after records were found last fall at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach estate. The FBI seized more than 100 documents in the Aug. 8 search, months after other boxes were voluntarily returned to the National Archives and Records Administration.

Trump has defended his behavior, claiming he had the right to take the documents and that he could unilaterally declassify them without going through any formal process.

While the Justice Department did not immediately confirm the indictment publicly, people familiar with the situation told the Associated Press that the indictment included seven criminal charges.

Trump’s lawyer at the time, James Trusty, said on CNN Thursday that this includes charges that “break out from an Espionage Act charge.” Trusty and another member of Trump’s legal team, John Rowley, resigned Friday morning, just hours after news of the indictment broke, Reuters reported.

Calling the espionage charge “ludicrous,” Trusty added there are also “several obstruction-based-type charges and then false statement charges” included.

ESPIONAGE

Former President William Howard Taft signed the Defense Secrets Act of 1911, which criminalized the collection of national defense information from military installations and facilities and sharing it, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

After the U.S. entered World War I in 1917, Congress passed the Espionage Act, which built on the 1911 law, albeit with new elements added in.

Forbes reports that the Department of Justice cited section 18 U.S.C. §§ 793 of the Espionage Act in its indictment of Trump. That section makes it a crime to remove, copy or share national defense information, or to ‘“willfully” retain that information, and fail to “deliver it on demand to the officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive it.”

A CNN report from last month showed federal prosecutors obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting where Trump acknowledged he held onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran.

Ryan Goodman, former special counsel for the Department of Defense and co-editor-in-chief of Just Security, wrote in a series of tweets after the CNN article came out that, “War plans are among the most highly classified documents.

“Puts pressure on DOJ to indict, and a jury to convict,” he wrote. “Make no mistake. This is squarely an Espionage Act case. It is not simply an ‘obstruction’ case. There is now every reason to expect former President Trump will be charged under 18 USC 793(e) of the Espionage Act. The law fits his reported conduct like a hand in glove.”

Obstruction of Justice

According to Cornell Law, obstruction of justice refers to those trying to “illegally prevent or influence the outcome of a government proceeding.”

This could mean tampering in a judicial proceeding, though Cornell points out there are “numerous” laws on obstruction of justice covering all branches of government.

“Instead of one law, law on obstruction of justice is located in multiple federal and state statutes, given the numerous methods in which obstruction can be carried out,” Cornell wrote.

Section 1512 of the statute makes it illegal to “harm, threaten, delay or otherwise influence” witnesses to proceedings, or “destroy, change, or hide evidence” that could be used. That is punishable by up to 30 years imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Section 1505 states that it is illegal for someone to influence a proceeding or inquiry in Congress, or by a federal agency. This section also makes it illegal to obstruct documents or other evidence responding to inquiries under the Antitrust Civil Process Act. Punishment for this can be as long as five years.

In April of this year, a Washington Post article detailed fresh evidence, gathered by the Justice Department and FBI investigators, that pointed to an obstruction charge. Using witness statements, security camera footage and other documentary evidence, the Post reported, investigators now suspect Trump personally examined at least some of the boxes of documents.

Investigators, per the Post, also have evidence Trump asked for advice from lawyers and advisers on how he could keep documents, even after some on his team told the former president he could not. Some advisers even warned Trump that keeping the documents could be legally perilous, the newspaper reported.

False Statements

Experts, per Forbes, have indicated 18 U.S.C. §§ 1001 could be used to charge Trump: This carries up to five years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, terms for this statute are violated if someone:

Falsifies, conceals or covers up by any trick, scheme or device a material fact

Makes any false, fictitious or fraudulent statements or representations

Makes or uses any false writing or document, knowing the same to contain any false, fictitious or fraudulent statement or entry

What has to be proven in a false statement charge, the DOJ says, is that the person did so willfully for the purpose of influencing the actions of enumerated agencies and organizations.

“Actual damage or reliance is not an essential element of the offense,” the DOJ wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.