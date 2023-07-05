FBI’s Christopher Wray to testify in front of House committee

FILE – FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies budget hearing for Fiscal Year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(NewsNation) — FBI Director Christopher Wray is set to speak in front of the House Judiciary Committee next Wednesday.

The 10 a.m. ET hearing comes as GOP lawmakers have criticized Wray, and even called for him to resign, saying he and the FBI itself are too political.

These calls have only intensified after a 300-page report by Trump-era special counsel John Durham, which says the FBI rushed to investigate former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and its ties to Russia was based on “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence.”

Wray previously acknowledged errors in the Trump-Russia probe, saying in a statement that the bureau “already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time.”

The Durham report “reinforces the importance of ensuring the FBI continues to do its work with the rigor, objectivity, and professionalism the American people deserve and rightly expect,” Wray said in the statement.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, has repeatedly accused the FBI of being out to get Trump.

Another GOP House member, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., threatened to hold Wray in contempt of Congress after the FBI director did not provide them a document detailing an unverified tip that talks about President Joe Biden’s business dealings.

NewsNation partner The Hill reports that the panel later backed off the contempt threat when the FBI allowed members of the committee access to the document

The Hill said the July 12 hearing Wray speaks at could broach several topics, including the Durham report, school boards and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.