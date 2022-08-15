(NewsNation) — A joint memo by the FBI and Department of Homeland security warned of increasing threats to federal officers following the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, according to a bulletin obtained by NewsNation.

“The FBI and DHS have observed an increase in threats to federal law enforcement and, to a lesser extent, other law enforcement and government officials following the FBI’s recent execution of a search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida,” the bulletin said, NewsNation confirmed.

Among concerns cited in the memo was “a threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI Headquarters and issuing general calls for ‘civil war’ and ‘armed rebellion,'” Reuters reported. U.S. agencies have identified “multiple articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement, and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search, including the federal judge who approved the Palm Beach search warrant.”

This comes after a gunman tried to break into the FBI Cincinnati field office last week.

FBI Director Christopher Wray did not tie the warning or Cincinnati incident directly to the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, but rather said it was due to “recent media coverage” of the FBI.

Former FBI and CIA agent Tracy Walder said more online monitoring of social media sites like Gab, 4Chan and others needs to be done to protect federal agents from this kind of incident.

“The only thing you can tell (federal agents) is to be vigilant, to be aware to over-report any threats that you see,” Walder said. “Don’t second-guess yourself. If you see something, say something. It’s better to be overly cautious than not report anything at all.”

Trump and his allies have responded with anger directed at the FBI and officials involved in the investigation of Trump, and messages to their supporters claiming without evidence that the FBI would target them next.

Some Trump allies have compared the FBI to the “Gestapo,” others are calling for its funding to be halted, and some accused the agency of being politically motivated.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.