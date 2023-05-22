FBI, House GOP staffers to meet over Biden allegation

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) speaks during a newsmaker event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Monday, January 30, 2023. Comer, the incoming chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, discussed upcoming work for the committee including investigating the federal pandemic response, classified documents and Hunter Biden.

(NewsNation) — An FBI team will meet with staff from the House Oversight committee regarding a whistleblower allegation that the FBI has a document related to an alleged bribe paid to President Joe Biden when he was serving as vice president.

House Republicans are leading the investigation following a whistleblower allegation that Biden took a bribe in exchange for specific policy decisions when he was serving as vice president. The committee has demanded the FBI turn over a specific form regarding Biden.

The FBI cannot confirm whether or not the document requested by Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer exists, and a May 10 deadline from Comer has come and gone.

Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House, has called the allegations “unfounded, unproven, politically-motivated attacks.”

This is the second meeting between Congressional staff and the FBI, and is expected to involve negotiations over what information the FBI is able to share.

House Republicans have been investigating business deals made by Biden’s family members, including the president’s son, Hunter Biden. As of now, the multiple investigations have failed to provide any concrete evidence the president was involved in any transactions.