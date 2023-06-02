FBI won’t send Biden doc, but will let key members of Congress see

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 12: FBI director nominee Christopher Wray testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee July 12, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Wray will fill the position that has been left behind by former director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump about two months ago. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The FBI said on Friday that while it is still unwilling to turn over a document sought by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, it will allow key members of Congress to view it.

The document is related to an uncorroborated allegation that then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme related to a foreign national. The FBI has confirmed the existence of the document, but has so far refused to turn it over.



FBI Director Christopher Wray is instead offering it up for review by the leading lawmakers from both parties on the committee.

“Director Wray has offered to produce the requested document, with limited redactions to protect the confidentiality and safety of sources, by bringing it to a secure location in the U.S. Capitol for the Chair and Ranking Member to review,” the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI had previously offered to allow lawmakers the opportunity to see the document in person at FBI headquarters. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., stated that this does not meet compliance with the subpoena they issued requesting documents related to the name “Biden.”

Comer’s office told NewsNation that the committee chair’s position hasn’t changed, and that he is still requesting that the document be provided to the entirety of the committee; otherwise, Wray will continue to face the threat of contempt of Congress that Comer raised last month.

“By offering to provide access to the requested document in combination with a briefing to offer context, the FBI has agreed in good faith to give the Committee all of the information it originally asked for and more,” the FBI said in its statement. “The commonsense protections the FBI has requested to maintain the confidentiality of that sensitive information are routinely employed both in response to congressional requests and in court in criminal proceedings to protect the physical safety of sources and the integrity of investigations.”