Feinstein claims her absence hasn’t slowed Senate down

(NewsNation) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein took to Twitter, saying her absence in Washington, D.C. hasn’t slowed down the process of advancing judicial nominations.

“The Senate continues to swiftly confirm highly qualified individuals to the federal judiciary, including seven more judicial nominees who were confirmed this week. There has been no slowdown,” Feinstein tweeted.

Feinstein has been absent from the Capitol for two months due to complications from shingles. Senate Democrats made a move to replace her seat on the Judiciary Committee in her absence, but it was blocked by Senate Republicans. As a result, Democrats are only able to advance judicial nominees that have at least some Republican support.

“While the Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced eight strong nominees during my absence, I’m disappointed that Republicans are blocking a few in committee. I’m confident that when I return, we will be able to move the remaining qualified nominees to the Senate floor for a vote,” Feinstein said on Twitter.

A number of Democrats have called for the 89-year-old senator to resign, saying the extended absence is an indication she can’t perform the duties of her office. But others in Congress, including Republicans, note that male senators in their 80s, including 89-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley, have not faced similar demands.

It is still unclear when Feinstein intends to return to D.C.