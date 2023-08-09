Feinstein OK after ‘minor’ fall, spokesperson says

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) attends a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting on Thursday, May 11, 2023 to discuss nominations. This is the first hearing she has attended since her shingles diagnoses since February.

(NewsNation) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is back home after a fall in her home Tuesday briefly landed her in the hospital, her office said.

A spokesperson from Feinstein’s office called the fall minor, adding that, “All of her scans were clear.”

Feinstein, 90, has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory and has appeared increasingly frail, though she has defended her effectiveness.

She faced pressure in April during her two-month absence from the Capitol while she recovered from complications caused by shingles.

The senator took office in 1992. She was the first woman to head the Senate Intelligence Committee and the first woman to serve as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat. She gained a reputation as a pragmatic centrist who left a mark on political battles over issues ranging from reproductive rights to environmental protection.

She announced earlier this year she would not seek reelection in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.