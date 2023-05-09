Feinstein to return to Senate after health complications

(NewsNation) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is traveling back to Washington, D.C., a spokesperson confirmed to NewsNation.

It was not immediately clear when her arrival should be expected.

Feinstein, 89, has been absent from the Capitol for two months due to complications from shingles.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a statement Tuesday celebrating Feinstein’s anticipated return.

“I’m glad that my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work,” Schumer said. “After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it’s clear she’s back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California.”

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, announced earlier this year she would not seek reelection in 2024.

Last month, facing pressure over her extended absence, Feinstein requested temporary replacement on the Judiciary Committee. At the time, she said her recovery had been delayed because of complications and she provided no date for her return.