Feinstein’s return to Washington remains unclear

(NewsNation) — There is still no timetable for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s return to the Senate, while her absence continues to be a stumbling block for Democratic efforts to advance judicial appointments.

The 89-year-old senator has been absent for two months due to health complications from shingles. Senate Republicans have resisted Democratic efforts to have her role on the Senate Judiciary Committee filled by another senator.

Feinstein’s absence has made it impossible for Democrats to confirm judicial nominees who don’t have Republican support. Several Democrats have called for her resignation because she is unable to perform the duties of her office, while others have pushed back, noting that elderly male politicians don’t face similar demands.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke with Feinstein Sunday night and, according to a Politico photographer who caught a shot of a notecard Schumer was holding, he was “hopeful” for her return.



A Feinstein spokesman told NewsNation: “Senator Feinstein continues to make progress in her recovery. However, we don’t have a timeline yet for her return to Washington, which is dependent on her medical team saying it is safe to travel.”



NewsnNation reached out to Schumer’s office for comment, but has not received a response.