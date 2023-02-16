Fetterman is ‘beacon of hope’ for people with depression

(NewsNation) — Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., checked into a hospital Wednesday night to be treated for clinical depression, his office announced Thursday.

Fetterman has had health complications in the past, including a stroke, and depression is a common mood disorder that follows.

An estimated 26% of adult Americans suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year.

“I like that he’s normalizing getting treatment for mental health disease. My compliments to him,” board-certified neurologist Dr. Tom Pitts said Thursday during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

Complications from a stroke:

Paralysis of loss of muscle movement, body pain

Difficulty talking or swallowing

Memory loss or thinking difficulties

Emotional problems including depression

Changes in behavior and self-care ability

“I think that he could really be a beacon of hope for a lot of people suffering from depression,” Psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Bober added on “Rush Hour.”

Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff, released a statement that read, “On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.”

Doctors at Reed “told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself,” according to Jentleson.

Bober also said there are several treatments when it comes to depression. “He should be able to resume his life with aggressive treatment.”

Senate Democrats rallied around Fetterman after his hospital announcement.

“Happy to hear @SenFettermanPA is getting the help he needs and deserves. Millions of Americans, like John, struggle with depression each day,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote on Twitter. “I am looking forward to seeing him return to the Senate soon.”

“I stand by John Fetterman and his family,” Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, Ill., told The Hill. “This a challenge, an unimaginable challenge, that he has faced in life. He deserves the very best in professional care and I’m sure he’ll get it at Walter Reed.”

There has been some controversy surrounding whether or not Fetterman should be able to continue to serve his constituents. Pitts said it’s early to comment but with appropriate treatment, he should be able to resume.

“No one ccould count him out from doing his job at this stage of the game,” Pitts said.