Fetterman to likely remain in inpatient care for weeks

(NewsNation) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into a hospital Wednesday night to be treated for clinical depression, and according to one of the senator’s senior aides, it’s likely Fetterman will be in inpatient care for a couple of weeks, NBC News reported.

The senior aide revealed that it has been difficult to distinguish the stroke from the depression, saying it’s challenging to know if Fetterman is “not hearing you, or is sort of crippled by his depression and social anxiety,” an NBC News Correspondent tweeted.

Fetterman, who was elected senator back in November, has had health complications in the past, including a stroke, and depression is a common mood disorder that follows.

Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff, released a statement, saying, “On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.”

Jentleson also confirmed that while Fetterman has experienced depression throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks.

Doctors at Reed “told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself,” according to Jentleson.

Fetterman’s health has been at the front and center since his Senate campaign last fall. Republicans, including his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, tried to claim a stroke in May had impacted Fetterman’s ability to serve.

Last week, after feeling lightheaded, the senator was admitted to George Washington University Hospital where he underwent a battery of tests, receiving a clean bill of health.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, released a statement on Twitter, asking for privacy for her family during this time, but also praised her husband for getting the help he needs.

“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs,” she wrote.

And that same sentiment has been echoing across social media — many people praising the senator for being transparent about needing help and seeking it.

Senate Democrats rallied behind Fetterman after his hospital announcement.

“Happy to hear @SenFettermanPA is getting the help he needs and deserves. Millions of Americans, like John, struggle with depression each day,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrote on Twitter. “I am looking forward to seeing him return to the Senate soon.”

“I stand by John Fetterman and his family,” Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, Ill., told The Hill. “This a challenge, an unimaginable challenge, that he has faced in life. He deserves the very best in professional care and I’m sure he’ll get it at Walter Reed.”

Fetterman has even received support from his opposing party as well.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also posted to Twitter, offering up his prayers to Fetterman.

“Heidi & I are lifting John up in prayer. Mental illness is real & serious, and I hope that he gets the care he needs. Regardless of which side of the political aisle you’re on, please respect his family’s request for privacy,” Cruz said.

There has been some controversy surrounding whether or not Fetterman should be able to continue to serve his constituents. But Dr. Tom Pitts, a board-certified neurologist, told NewsNation it’s too early to comment, but with appropriate treatment, Fetterman should be able to resume.

Fetterman’s senior aide also said this hasn’t compromised the senator’s ability to do the job going forward, saying Fetterman will be back to work once he is done with treatment.

NewsNation’s Liz Jassin contributed to this report.