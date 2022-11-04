Fetterman says he’s been ‘very transparent’ about health

(NewsNation) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman said in an interview with “The View” he feels he’s been “very transparent” with voters about his health since he suffered a stroke that almost killed him in May.

Fetterman, who is currently Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, has faced questions about his health challenges and his fitness to serve. But, on “The View” Friday Fetterman defended his ability to serve.

The hosts of “The View” challenged Fetterman on his unwillingness to release his full medical records and instead releasing two letters from his doctor.

“And I think we have been very transparent, and all of our doctors believe both from June and in October all agree that I’m fit to serve,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman was eager to talk about the endorsement he received from Oprah Winfrey.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s an honor and I’m so grateful,” Fetterman said.

Winfrey’s endorsement of Fetterman came as a bit of a surprise given she used to frequently have his opponent, celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz, on her show.

HARRISBURG, PA – OCTOBER 26: Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks at an event with Nikki Haley on October 26, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.In the November general election, Oz faces Democratic nominee John Fetterman for the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

But last December, Oz told the New York Post he didn’t want Winfrey’s endorsement.

“I asked her to stay out. Don’t support me because if you get involved in any way, you’ll get hurt and I don’t want my friends hurt,” Oz said.

The latest poll released from Emerson College and The Hill shows Oz holding a two-point lead over Fetterman. Decision Desk HQ gives Oz a 58.7% chance of winning the race but shows a dead even polling average between the two candidates.

Oz told his supporters this week a strong turnout on election night would take him to victory.

Because if we’re all in, we win. We can do this together. All in we win,” Oz said.

Both candidates are canvassing across the state in the final days of the election, making appearances with the big names in their parties. Oz will appear in a rally with former President Donald Trump on Saturday and Fetterman will stand with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.