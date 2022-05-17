Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, right, speaks as he stands beside state Attorney General Josh Shapiro during a news conference about legal action in the dispute between health insurance providers UPMC and Highmark, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Fetterman will run for U.S. Senate, making the announcement Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 after kicking off an exploratory fundraising campaign last month that raised over $1 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(NewsNation) — Pennsylvania voters cast their ballots in a major primary Tuesday.

Doug Mastriano won the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania governor. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mastriano for the position held by term-limited incumbent Governor Tom Wolf.

Mastriano took the victory over other Republican candidates like former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta and Dave White.

Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro will challenge Mastriano in November’s general election.

The state’s lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, secured the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat to replace Pat Toomey.

Fetterman, 52, suffered a stroke last week but said he’s on track for a full recovery after undergoing surgery.

But the key race in many people’s eyes is the GOP Senate primary, which includes candidate Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known from “The Dr. Oz Show.”

Oz is former President Donald Trump’s pick for the seat. Trump said voters in Pennsylvania had an opportunity to save America by electing Oz, who he believes to be well-liked by people due to his career in television.

“You know when you’re in television for 18 years, that’s like a poll. That means people like you,” Trump said at a rally.

With the backing of Trump, Oz’s campaign was expected to divide Republicans in Pennsylvania in what’s turned out to be a neck-in-neck competition.

Oz has often challenged former CEO David McCormick during the campaign, and some say that’s made room for voters to consider Kathy Barnette as a conservative alternative to either McCormick or Oz.

According to reports, if Barnette won both the primary and general election, she would be the first Black Republican woman elected to the United States Senate.

In a radio interview the day before voters went to the polls, Barnette said she had “no intentions” of backing McCormick or Oz if either of them won the primary.

Developer Jeff Bartos and former ambassador Carla Sands are also in the GOP running.