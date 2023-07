ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – JULY 17: Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis departs after delivering remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel (CUFI) summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. For this year’s summit, CUFI hosted 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate hopefuls to speak amidst other pro-Israel activists . (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident Tuesday on the way to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, his campaign team confirmed to NewsNation.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured,” DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement. “We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”