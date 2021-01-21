Florida lawmaker sponsors bill to rename major highway after Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida lawmaker says he will be supporting an amendment to rename a major Florida highway after former President Donald Trump.
Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Republican, said he will be sponsoring a bill in the upcoming legislative session that would rename U.S. Highway 27 to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini tweeted Tuesday.
Florida lawmakers are set to meet March 2 to vote on the amendment.