(NewsNation) —Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager testified Friday that Clinton approved plans to relay unsubstantiated claims to a reporter that former President Donald Trump had a server back channel between himself and a Russian bank during the 2016 presidential election.

This testimony came during an ongoing trial into lawyer Michael Sussman, who is accused of lying to the FBI about whether he brought them information about Trump and Russia of his own accord or on behalf of the Clinton campaign or another client.

Jury deliberations could begin as soon as next week, wrapping up an investigation set forth by special counsel John Durham in Washington, D.C. Durham’s case hinges on the claim that Sussman went to the FBI on behalf of Clinton, not on his own.

Former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook testified Friday that Clinton did indeed approve a plan to deliver unvetted claims about Trump and Russia to the media. Mook also testified, however, that the campaign never instructed anyone to go to the FBI.

If Sussman is acquitted, it will draw questions about Durham, who was appointed special counsel during the Trump administration, and why the case was ever started in the first place. If Sussman is found guilty, however, it will only add fuel to Trump supporters who believe he was treated unfairly during the election.