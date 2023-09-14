Former federal prosecutor explains new Hunter Biden charges

(NewsNation) — Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was indicted by federal prosecutors on Thursday.

Former federal prosecutor David Weinstein joined “NewsNation Now” to break down the charges, all of which relate to firearm purchases and possession.

“It’s essentially the same charge, just put three different ways,” Weinstein said. “The third and final charge in the indictment alleges that he possessed a firearm on a specific date when he was an admitted addict to controlled substances. The first two counts charge that he falsely made representations on a form he signed when he bought the gun earlier the same month.”

Weinstein noted while these charges may lead to Biden’s incarceration, there may be more developments coming in the future.

“It ultimately doesn’t foreclose the possibility that the special prosecutor wont’s still cut a deal with him to resolve this now indicted case, the tax case and whatever other charges the special prosecutor might be looking into,” he said.