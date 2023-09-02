Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson dies at 75

FILE – Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New York, Nov. 16, 2021. Richardson, who has worked to secure the releases of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, visited Moscow this week and held meetings with Russian leaders. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, Sept. 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(NewsNation) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson died in his sleep at home at the age of 75.

The Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which he founded, said in a statement Saturday that he died in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts.

Richardson served two terms as New Mexico’s governor and also served as Secretary of Energy under former President Bill Clinton. He also served as a congressman and U.N. ambassador during the Clinton administration.

Through his work with the Center for Global Engagement, Richardson worked to free Americans held abroad, including hostages from Iran and North Korea. His work included working on efforts to secure the release of WNBA Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia.

Richardson also founded a second foundation, the Foundation to Preserve New Mexico Wildlife, which has led efforts to protect wild horse.

