Former President Trump launches blog as Facebook is set to rule on whether he can return

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump launched a blog Tuesday, providing him a new way to connect with followers online after both Facebook and Twitter banned him from their platforms.

A new section containing posts “from the desk of Donald J. Trump” went live on his former campaign website Tuesday, including a video and statements penned by the former president.

“In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises,” text in the video says.

Many of the statements contained in the blog were previously shared as separate press releases on the website, but are now collected on one page and are shareable on Facebook and Twitter.

Back in March, Trump adviser Jason Miller told Fox News the former president was set to launch his own platform in two to three months that would “completely redefine the game.“

It’s unclear if the new page is the same platform previously discussed by Miller.

The website indicates its supported by Save America JFC, a political action committee affiliated with the Trump campaign.

Trump launched the blog as an oversight panel is considering allowing him to return to Facebook, while he remains banned from Twitter in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Twitter has said its ban on Trump, which it enacted due to the “risk of further incitement of violence,” will remain even if he runs for office again.

Facebook Inc’s independent oversight board will announce its decision on whether to uphold Facebook’s indefinite suspension of Trump on Wednesday.

It has said it received more than 9,000 comments on the Trump case, more than any other, and attributed a delay in announcing the decision to this volume.

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube has said it will lift its suspension of Trump’s channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased.