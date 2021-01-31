Former President Trump names lawyers to lead his impeachment defense team

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with members of the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s office on Sunday said trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor will lead Trump’s legal team during his Senate impeachment trial.

The announcement follows news that Trump had parted ways on Saturday with the two lead lawyers working on the team.

Schoen is a criminal defense lawyer with offices in Alabama and New York. Castor is a former county prosecutor in Pennsylvania. Both issued statements through a Trump adviser saying that they were honored to take the job.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, left the defense team in what one person described as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.

Trump is set to stand trial on the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the U.S. Capitol. Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument: The trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.