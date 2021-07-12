Former President Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump spoke on the final day of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas Sunday.

It was one of his few public appearances since his organization was indicted on tax fraud charges.

“We will secure our borders, we will stop left wing canceled culture, we will restore free speech and fair elections and we will make America great again,” Trump said. “Very simple.”

The former president also continued his claims that the election was stolen from him, although intelligence experts did not find any evidence of that.

A handful of speakers also took the stage, rallying the Republican base heading into the midterm elections next year. They stuck to the same talk points: immigration, crime and critical race theory.

NewsNation spoke with David Siders, national political correspondent for Politico, about the motivation behind Trump’s public appearance and criticism of President Joe Biden. See the interview in the player above.

