Former Vice President Mike Pence received pacemaker, full recovery expected

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Former Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during a routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Pence, who had previously disclosed a heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax Medical facility after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, the spokesman said.

