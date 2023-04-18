Fox defamation trial begins

(NewsNation) — A defamation trial against Fox News has begun on Tuesday, as voting machine company Dominion claims the network aired false claims about the 2020 election results.

No cameras are allowed in the courtroom, but NewsNation correspondents report heavy security around the trial with two sets of metal detectors, including one specifically for the courtroom where the trial is being held.

Before opening statements, Fox and Dominion both objected to a number of the other side’s slides. The judge has said he will keep the trial to six weeks, and the time spent on objections will be counted.

A 12-person jury has been selected, as well as 12 alternates. Most of the jurors appear to be between 30 and 50, with 6 women and 6 men. As the trial began, the judge warned the jury they will have to “fight human nature” and refrain from discussing the case or looking up additional information.

The $1.6 billion lawsuit will test the limits of First Amendment protections for media outlets. Court documents include references to texts and emails between Fox anchors and producers suggesting they knew there was no fraud or election rigging but wanted to avoid angering their base.

The case will put under scrutiny the libel standard that has guided U.S. media outlets for nearly six decades, reveal behind-the-scenes activity at Fox News in the weeks after the 2020 election and shed light on the flow of misinformation that turned into a tidal wave after the election, which then-President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.

Fox News stars such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, as well as company founder Rupert Murdoch, are expected to testify during the six-week trial, but it’s unclear whether any witnesses would be called Tuesday.

Dominion claims New York-based Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp., essentially bulldozed the voting company’s business and subjected employees to threats by falsely implicating it in a bogus conspiracy to rig the election against Trump.

Fox says it simply reported on Trump’s challenges to the election results and let viewers hear from his lawyers and allies.

“Dominion’s lawsuit is a political crusade in search of a financial windfall, but the real cost would be cherished First Amendment rights,” the network said in a statement last week.

No evidence of widespread election fraud has been found in the 2020 presidential election after reviews by state and federal election officials and court challenges from former President Donald Trump and his allies.

