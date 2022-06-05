Fresh round of primaries offers preview of November election

FILE: WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 15: The U.S. Capitol building is seen past American flags at the base of the Washington Monument on President’s Day, February 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. President’s Day was first observed in 1796 in recognition of George Washingtons birthday, the first President of the United States, which is February 22nd but it was eventually proposed to honor both Washington and President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12th, into one federally recognized holiday on the first Monday in February in 1971. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Tuesday offers another preview of the November election, as voters in seven states will head to the polls for a fresh round of primaries.

In California, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin faces a recall challenge.

After first being elected three years ago, Boudin now faces criticism for not being tough on crime. His race shows public safety may be a top issue on the minds of voters in other parts of the country come November.

“You’ve also seen a movement that’s been going on for a few years in big cities where the DAs aren’t even prosecuting criminals until it is a shooting or a violent crime and they’re letting criminals back out on the streets,” Rep. Steve Scalise told Fox News.

Boudin believes the attacks against him are unfair. In response, he took aim at Republican campaign strategy.

“There’s a playbook that Republicans and police unions across the country are using to attack criminal justice reform. They exploit tragedies to suggest those tragedies are a result of reform,” Boudin said.

Also in the Golden State, Gov. Gavin Newsom faces another election test after surviving a recall earlier this year.

Newsom is up against more than two dozen other candidates in the gubernatorial primary, as he continues to weigh possible presidential prospects.

“I hope you look to this state for leadership, for demonstrable leadership,” Newsom said.

This Tuesday shows once again that key races are in the hands of voters. According to voting records, of the 22 million ballots mailed out in California, just 13 percent have been returned so far, showing that voters may be less engaged this election season.

In Iowa, Democrats will vote in a Senate primary.

Some of the candidates include Navy Admiral Mike Franken and former Representative Abby Finkenauer. Whoever wins will take on longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

First elected in 1980, Grassley would serve into his 90s if chosen again by voters. Both Finkenauer and Franken have taken aim at Grassley’s long career, sharing nearly identical messages.

“Quite frankly, 47 years in Washington, D.C., is too dang long for anybody,” Finkenauer said.

Franken concurred: “After 47 years, Chuck Grassley has been in Washington far too long.”

In South Dakota, Republican Sen. John Thune is trying to fend off challengers from his right flank. He hopes to win a fourth term in November.

According to the South Dakota Standard, if Thune wins, he will become only the second South Dakotan after Karl Mundt to win a fourth term.

Bruce Whalen, Mark Mowry and Patrick Schubert Sr. are running against Thune in the Republican primary. Brian Bengs is the race’s Democratic candidate.

In New Mexico, voters will choose the nominees for governor.

Former TV meterologist Mark Ronchetti is one of the Republican candidates. His recent ads honed in on President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

“You can’t fight crime if you don’t secure the border,” Ronchetti said.

In November, the big focus for elections will be what party can win control of Congress.