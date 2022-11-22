Gaetz says he won’t support McCarthy for House Speaker

(NewsNation) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told NewsNation he won’t support Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker, saying McCarthy believes in top-down leadership that doesn’t serve the Republican Party.

“We’ve seen that failed the American people, we’ve seen it result in bills that are 1000s of pages of law long spending billions of dollars without even the time to be able to review legislation,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz, who is under investigation by the Justice Department, once floated the idea of former President Donald Trump as House Speaker, though he also said he would support Rep. Jim Jordan for the Speaker role. He is not looking at running for the position himself, he said.

With Republicans projected to win the House with a narrow majority, the GOP won’t have many votes to spare when setting their agenda. That would put McCarthy in the position of juggling demands from various wings of the party.

McCarthy won the GOP nomination for the role but still faces a final vote on the House floor in January. In early meetings with Republicans, McCarthy reportedly pledged to lead the party the way members want him to.

“He’s our best strategist. He’s our best fundraiser. He’s our best candidate recruiter. Isn’t that the guy you want to lead you? I think so,” said Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole of McCarthy.

Gaetz is currently under investigation for allegations that he paid a 17-year-old for sex. An associate of his is facing sentencing for charges including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

Gaetz has denied the allegations and previously said they were part of an extortion plot. No charges have been brought against the congressman.

Gaetz also said the Republicans need to focus on rolling back President Joe Biden’s energy policies and bringing Trump back to the White House. When it comes to priorities, Gaetz believes fighting inflation is critical.

“Biden policies on energy have harmed our economy and they’re being felt at the kitchen table,” Gaetz said, pointing to inflation and high gas prices.

Gaetz believes the priority for a Republican-controlled House should be to roll back Biden administration policies that slowed investment in oil and natural gas.

“We need more infrastructure around liquefied natural gas. And if we do those things, I think the American people would see a tangible impact,” Gaetz said.

Those policies he said could make it through the Senate even though Democrats still control that chamber.

“There are Democrat senators who are getting calls from their constituents about these high travel prices, high gas prices, high grocery prices, and we ought to consider that first and foremost,” Gaetz said.

Biden has maintained that inflation should begin to slow thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act passed earlier this year.

“We’re talking about real money . . . and it’s just going to start kicking in now,” Biden said.

Looking ahead to 2024, Gaetz is still supporting Trump.

“I don’t think makes serious political observers believe that the Republican nomination isn’t going to go to President Trump with the strong base of support he has,” Gaetz said.

Watch the full interview in the player above.