Gallup: US, UK have lowest government confidence in G7

(NewsNation) — Public confidence in the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom has reached the lowest of any Group of Seven countries, according to a Gallup survey.

The G7 is an informal bloc of industrialized democracies made up of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Gallup research indicates that people’s trust in their governments to handle domestic and international problems has significantly declined.

According to Gallup, roughly one in three adults in the U.K. and U.S. say they have confidence in their national governments. This places both countries at the bottom of all G7 countries.

In 2020, approximately 46% of U.S. adults expressed faith in their government, possibly influenced by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gallup said.

However, following President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Gallup data shows that confidence in the government decreased to 40% in 2021 and further declined to 31% in 2022.

These figures are comparable to the lowest levels of confidence recorded since Gallup began tracking global government confidence in 2006.

Factors contributing to this lack of confidence include ineffective governance, political polarization, corruption and the mishandling of crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Gallup’s research indicates.

These findings highlight the need for governments to address these issues and rebuild trust with their citizens in order to effectively govern and address societal challenges.