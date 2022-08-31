Garland warns DOJ about communications with Congress

(NewsNation) — Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo this week warning Justice Department employees about communicating with members of Congress.

The bulletin comes amid the department’s investigation into classified records that were found at the Florida home of former President Donald Trump. The Justice Department has come under fire from critics who contend the agency is being “weaponized” for political purposes.

Former federal prosecutor David Weinstein said Wednesday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that the memo was likely intended to serve as a reminder of longstanding DOJ policy and reaffirm that the agency is apolitical.

