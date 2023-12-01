George Santos faces House expulsion vote

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Friday could be Rep. George Santos’ last day as a member of Congress.

At 9 a.m., the House is expected to vote on a resolution to expel him after a litany of ethics complaints and indictments accusing him of lying about his resume and improperly using his campaign funds. You can watch the vote on this page when it happens.

Santos has denied any wrongdoing. Thursday, he said he’d try to get Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., expelled.

“I will not stand by quietly,” Santos declared on the House floor Thursday as lawmakers debated his removal. “The people of the Third District of New York sent me here. If they want me out, you’re going to have to go silence those people and go take the hard vote.”

It will take a supermajority of two-thirds of the House for him to become the sixth member to ever be expelled.

The Long Island representative has made few friends in Congress, and does not appear to have support among Republicans, who hold a slim majority in the chamber. Speaker Mike Johnson told his members to “vote their conscience.”

Santos has said he won’t run for re-election in 2024.