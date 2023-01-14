New day, new scandal: Embattled Rep. Santos used false name

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen during the thirteenth ballot for Speaker on Friday, January 6, 2023.

(NewsNation) — So far, embattled New York Rep. George Santos, who has faced controversy after it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work background, has remained defiant, suggesting that it’s not likely he will step down and resign.

But scandal after scandal, lie after lie, and just when you think Santos’ case can’t get any more bizarre,

we learn something new.

A new video just surfaced from a 2019 event in which Santos appears on camera asking a question to an LGBTQ panel using the name Anthony Devolder.

This as two other stories involving Santos are gaining traction. One alleges Santos raised money for a Ponzi-like investment scheme in 2020 and duped at least one person into making a six-figure investment.

The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that the Florida based firm is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Another story cites an old college roommate who claims Santos wore a stolen scarf to a “Stop the Steal” rally, which, frankly seems trivial compared to some of the other proven lies and allegations.

NewsNation compiled a list of most, not all, of the more stunning lies and alleged crimes Santos may have committed.

The list includes everything from his using a false name to his falsifying his work experience and his family’s background.

He also told lies about being Jewish and Black.

Santos says he’s gay, but records show he recently divorced a woman.

It’s also unclear how his net worth went from barely above zero to, as his local newspaper The Northshore Reader reports, $11 million dollars.

Earlier this week, Santos got more calls from fellow lawmakers to step down.

Some, however, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy, say Santos was duly elected by voters in his district and they deserve representation.

Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over the incidents.

The Nassau County Republican Party, of which Santos is a member, has called on him to resign. As have a number of New York Republicans in Congress.