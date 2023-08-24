Facing indictment, George Santos says his focus is ‘civic duty’

(NewsNation) — Embattled Republican New York Rep. George Santos says he remains focused on his duties as a congressman despite facing a 13-count indictment on allegations he diverted campaign funds for personal use.

He generally denied the allegations and declined to comment about the criminal case during a wide-ranging interview Thursday on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live”

“I’m challenging everything,” Santos said of the criminal charges, as well as a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Santos’ tenure in Congress has been mired by allegations that he lied about his resume — which he admitted — and an indictment on allegations that he duped donors and stole from his his campaign.

Santos has been criminally indicted for — and pleaded not guilty to — duping donors, stealing from his campaign and lying to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve.

Among the allegations, prosecutors say Santos created a company and then induced supporters to donate to it under the false pretense that the money would be used to support his campaign. Instead, they say, he used the money for personal expenses, including designer clothes and credit card and car payments.

Santos declined to comment on the criminal case, but said he never spent a single penny of campaign money for personal items.

“Had I deviated all this money from the campaign, I wouldn’t have won,” he said.

The allegations against Santos have made him a recognizable name and face, a rarity for a freshman in the House that has 435 members.

“It is what it is, you just take it day by day at this point,” Santos said. “I’m human, I’ve made mistakes, I move on. I’ve done the apology, I’ve made those apologies, as sincere as I could. At this point, if I continue to put any effort into that, then I’m reneging on the civic duty that I have to serve the constituency, which is where I’m putting all my focus on.”

The Associated Press and The Hill contributed to this report.