GOP claims 17 tapes exist of Biden ‘bribery scheme’

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Republicans on Capitol Hill continue to put pressure on the FBI, calling for more information to be made public about this alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden taking money in exchange for foreign policy decisions.

Those same Republicans now claim an FBI source told investigators about over a dozen audio recordings of both Joe and Hunter Biden kept by a foreign person as an insurance policy if that person ever found themself in a tight spot.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) made this audio tape revelation during a speech on the Senate floor on Monday.

Grassley said the foreign person recorded 17 tapes in total — almost all involving conversations with the president’s son.

The FBI recently allowed members of the House Oversight Committee to see investigative details as part of a special FD-1023 form — which describes talks with a confidential source — after the committee threatened to hold FBI director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress.

During his speech, Grassley said that form indicated then-Vice President Biden pushed a Ukrainian company to hire his son.

He also criticized the FBI for heavily redacting that FD-1023 form and said more information should be made public before he accused the agency of being far more aggressive against former President Donald Trump.

“Two standards of justice in this country will turn our constitution upside-down thanks to the political infections thanks to the Biden administration and the FBI we are well along the road for that to happen,” Grassley said.

Biden’s team has denied these accusations against the Biden family, calling this investigation politically motivated.

“Their fact-free wild goose chase continues to be a waste of taxpayer resources when House Republicans should instead be focusing on real issues American families care about,” a White House spokesperson said.

It’s unknown if the FBI has those alleged audio tape recordings, but it is expected Republicans on Capitol Hill will keep pressing forward with this investigation.