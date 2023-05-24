(NewsNation) — With his formal announcement Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joins a growing field of Republican candidates vying for the Oval Office in 2024.

Recent polls show former President Donald Trump at the front of the pack with DeSantis in a distant second. They lead former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., also entered the race this week, joining former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to round out the slate of major candidates in the running so far.

Although it’s still early, the GOP contenders have already separated themselves on some of the most discussed topics in the country: abortion rights, border security and the future of social media apps like TikTok.

Abortion

Donald Trump

Would not say whether he supports a federal abortion ban at a recent town hall but called the overturning of Roe v. Wade “a great victory.”

As president, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices who were part of the majority opinion that determined abortion is not a constitutional right.

Backed a 2017 House bill that would have banned most abortions after 20 weeks but the legislation failed in the Senate.

Said in a recent interview that “many people within the pro-life movement” thought DeSantis’ six-week ban was “too harsh.”

Ron DeSantis

Recently signed a bill that bans most abortions after 6 weeks in Florida. The law includes some exceptions, including to save the woman’s life. Abortions for pregnancies involving rape or incest are allowed until 15 weeks of pregnancy with proof via documentation.

Has not indicated whether he supports a federal ban or what such a law would entail.

Criticized Trump for implying Florida’s new ban was too harsh.

Nikki Haley

Describes herself as “unapologetically pro-life” but says she doesn’t judge those who are pro-choice.

Has said a federal abortion ban is politically unrealistic. “We have to face this reality,” Haley said last month. “The pro-life laws that have passed in strongly Republican states will not be approved at the federal level.”

Signed a bill outlawing most abortions after 20 weeks as governor of South Carolina. The only exceptions were to save the mother’s life or if a doctor determined the fetus wouldn’t survive outside the womb.



Tim Scott

Has said a federal abortion ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy “makes total sense.”

When asked whether he would back Sen. Lindsey Graham’s 15-week proposal in a recent interview, Scott did not answer the question. Instead, he said he’s “100% pro-life.”

As a senator, he co-sponsored a 2021 bill that proposed criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions after 20 weeks.

Asa Hutchinson

Would sign a federal abortion ban but thinks there should be exceptions for rape and incest or to save the life of the mother.

Last year, Hutchinson told ABC News he opposed a national abortion ban because it would take away from states’ authority on the issue.

In 2021, Hutchinson signed a near-total abortion ban as governor of Arkansas. That bill did not provide exceptions for rape or incest but did allow the procedure to save the life of the mother.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Also says he is “unapologetically pro-life.”

Does not support a federal abortion ban and believes the issue should be left up to the states.

Recently told Fox News he thinks there should be exceptions for those who became pregnant as a result of rape or incest. Says there should also be exceptions to protect the life of the mother. In the same interview, he said it was “reasonable” for DeSantis to sign a six-week abortion ban in Florida. Wants to see more conversation about “sexual responsibility” for men.



Border Security

Donald Trump

Built hundreds of miles of fencing along the southern border. Although most of it was installed in areas where smaller barrier already existed and it was paid for by U.S. taxpayers, not Mexico.

Implemented “Migrant Protection Protocols,” also known as the “remain in Mexico” policy, which required asylum seekers to wait for U.S. hearings in Mexico.

CDC under Trump invoked Title 42, a public health policy that allowed border agents to expel unauthorized migrants due to COVID-19.

Ron DeSantis

Signed a sweeping anti-illegal immigration bill in May. The legislation invalidates ID cards issued to “unauthorized migrants” and expands E-Verify requirements for employers, among other things.

Sent planes carrying migrants to “sanctuary destinations” including Martha’s Vineyard.

Supports building a wall along the southern border and utilizing military forces to stem illegal immigration.

Recently sent National Guard troops to Texas to assist with border security.

Nikki Haley

Supports mandatory E-Verify policies and said she will “defund sanctuary cities” in a recent interview on “Face the Nation.” Wants to bring back the “remain in Mexico” policy and put 25,000 border patrol and ICE agents “on the ground.” Does not believe migrant families should be separated at the border. Said legal immigration policy should be based on merit, talent and business needs.

As governor of South Carolina, Haley signed anti-illegal immigration legislation in 2011. The bill required employers to use E-Verify to check employees’ citizenship status. It also directed police to check the immigration status of anyone suspected of being in the country illegally.



Tim Scott

Recently introduced legislation that redirects funds away from the IRS and toward border wall construction and other security technologies.

Proposed a bill that would allow for a similar Title 42 public health policy but in response to the fentanyl crisis rather than COVID-19.

Has called on Congress to pass the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, an anti-money laundering bill that targets opioid traffickers.

Asa Hutchinson

Has called for more funding for border patrol and wants to put “more economic pressure” on Mexico to battle drug cartels.

Says he will close loopholes around asylum laws and speed up the processing of migrants.

As Arkansas governor, he welcomed refugees from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

Sent National Guard troops to the southern border to assist with security.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Plans to use the U.S. military to secure the southern border and stop the flow of fentanyl.

Has called to eliminate lottery-based immigration in favor of “meritocratic admission.”

TikTok, Social Media, “Big Tech”

Donald Trump

Threatened to shut down TikTok if it did not divest from its Chinese parent company, citing national security concerns. The order was ultimately blocked by federal courts.

Backed a proposed partnership between Oracle, WalMart and TikTok. The deal never went through.

After leaving office, Trump sued Facebook, Twitter and Google, alleging he and other conservatives were wrongfully censored.

Ron DeSantis

Recently signed a bill prohibiting students from using TikTok on district-owned devices in Florida. The legislation blocks anyone from using the app to promote school activities. It also requires students in middle and high school to learn about the effects of social media.

Approved legislation that bans TikTok on government-issued devices.

Told Fox News in March that he would ban TikTok nationwide if given the authority.

Signed a 2021 bill in an effort to prevent social media platforms from removing “conservative ideas” from their sites. The law enabled the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate.



Nikki Haley

Has called for a nationwide TikTok ban, likening the app to a “Trojan horse for the Chinese Communist Party.” “What are we waiting on? Joe Biden’s worried he’s going to lose younger voters? Is that why you hold off on (banning) it?” Haley said at a recent town hall, according to USA Today.

Accused “big tech” companies of applying a “gross double standard” after Facebook and Twitter banned Trump while allowing “dictators” and “terrorists” to remain on the platforms.

Tim Scott

Recently called on President Joe Biden to force the sale of TikTok’s U.S. assets. “It is imperative that we prevent the (Chinese Communist Party) from preying on our children and youth,” he wrote in a letter.

Introduced legislation aimed at preventing tech companies like Google from altering the way users see emails from political campaigns. Scott accused “Big Tech companies” of using biased algorithms to filter out Republican campaign materials after a study found Google’s algorithm marked a significant percentage of GOP campaign emails as spam.



Asa Hutchinson

As Arkansas governor, he banned TikTok on all state-issued government devices. “We do not want the communist Chinese government to have access to the state data and have it compromised through an application like TikTok,” Hutchinson told CNBC. In the same interview, he cautioned against a broader TikTok ban and said security agencies should continue looking into the potential threats.



Vivek Ramaswamy