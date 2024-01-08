GOP candidates battle weather, each other in Iowa

(NewsNation) — Republican presidential candidates are descending on Iowa to make their final pitch to voters ahead of the Iowa Caucus. In addition to each other, they’re also competing with a forecast that could make voters want to stay home.

Former President Donald Trump is still holding a significant leading the polls, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley as the candidates spent the weekend campaigning.

Campaign stops and spending have been ramping up since Jan. 1, with the first event of the primary season happening in just seven days. Republican advertisers have already spent more than $15 million in Iowa alone.

But this week, candidates are facing an additional concern from winter storms. Haley was forced to cancel one of her events on Monday due to snow and the night of the caucus; the forecast is projected to be -3F.

The candidates, including Trump, have urged voters not to get complacent despite having to venture out into frigid temperatures.

“You just have to put on that warm coat and get out there,” Trump told his supporters.

Forced cancelations are not what candidates are hoping for in the final week of campaigning in the Hawkeye state. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has 19 scheduled events; those numbers just account for public events, not informal gatherings.

Trump has also ramped up his visits, though in December, he spent the least time in the state of all the GOP hopefuls. His campaign is hoping to present a relaxed yet dominant image, Trump sticking to his traditional rallies and has upped the attacks against DeSantis and Haley.

Haley has also stepped up her campaigning in Iowa, while also shortening her stump speech from 70 minutes to just 25, giving her the ability to add more events to her calendar.

Haley’s campaign told NewsNation she hopes to increase her visibility with these stops after this week’s final debate before the caucus, where Haley and DeSantis will be center stage as Trump once more declines to participate.