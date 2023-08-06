GOP candidates take aim at Trump after third indictment

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump’s third indictment has sparked a different tone from his party, especially from 2024 GOP opponents. What was once outrage over criminal cases against him has now appeared to turn to casting blame.

“President Trump was wrong. He was wrong then. He’s wrong now. I couldn’t overturn the election,” former Vice President Mike Pence told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Former Texas congressman Will Hurd, a fierce critic of Trump, said: “I don’t think he’s a good Republican at all. Donald Trump is Donald Trump.”

Joining the other GOP candidates’ sentiment, Chris Christie told CNN: “What we see from Donald Trump is what we always see from Donald Trump – insulting anybody who raises any questions about his conduct on Jan. 6.”

Trump was arraigned Thursday in Washington, D.C. on charges surrounding his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Pence admitted Sunday morning he took notes on his former boss asking him to reject the election results. Pence has now said he would be a witness against him.

“I did take a few notes to remind myself of what had been said,” Pence said. When asked if he would be a witness against the former president, Pence replied: “We’ll just tell the truth.”

Trump’s attorney bit back at criticism Sunday, saying they welcome Pence’s testimony.

“Mike Pence will be one of our best witnesses at trial. I read his book very carefully and if he testifies consistent with his book, then President Trump will be acquitted,” attorney John Lauro told ABC News “This Week.”

One of Trump’s biggest opponents, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said the 2020 election fraud claims were theories that didn’t prove to be true and that they were unsubstantiated. In the wake of controversial policy decisions in Florida, DeSantis is facing his own battles with decreased polling numbers and issues with some of his donors.

In his own campaign move, Trump is blaming President Joe Biden and the district attorneys involved in the multiple criminal cases against him. But some people, like the former U.S. attorney general under Trump’s administration, said the latest indictment is a case worth taking to trial.

Trump said his legal team will ask for the recusal of the judge overseeing his case and a venue change.

“There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge ‘assigned’ to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We will be immediately asking for recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change, out [of] D.C.”