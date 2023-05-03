GOP seeks FBI records of alleged Joe Biden ‘criminal scheme’

(NewsNation) — Two top Republicans have subpoenaed the FBI for a document that claims an unnamed whistleblower said then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in a criminal scheme with a foreign national.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said in a news release they believe the FBI is in possession of a document that includes allegations “implicating the current President of the United States.”

“The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national,” Comer said in the news release. “The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself.”

Comer chairs the House Oversight Committee, which issued the subpoena. It asked the FBI to produce unredacted FD-1023 forms that contain the word “Biden.” An FD-1023 is a form that describes conversations with confidential sources, including information not verified by the FBI.

The White House denied the allegation.

“For going on five years now, Republicans in Congress have been lobbing unfounded, unproven, politically-motivated attacks against the President and his family without offering evidence for their claims or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. interests,” spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement. “That’s because they prefer floating anonymous innuendo, amplified by the megaphone of their allies in rightwing media, to get attention and try to distract and deflect from their own unpopular ideas and lack of solutions to the issues the American people actually care about.”

Grassley and Comer claim a whistleblower brought information to Grassley’s office, who then turned it over to Comer so he could issue the subpoena. Republicans control the House but not the Senate.

“I guess basically we’ve got to wait to see what the document exactly says,” Grassley said in a Fox News interview. “The FBI needs to explain whether it’s accurate or not.”