GOP to focus on Romanian wire transfers to Hunter, James, Hallie Biden

FILE – President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsNation) — On the eve of an announcement by Republicans in the U.S. House Oversight Committee on allegations against President Joe Biden’s family, NewsNation has learned they will focus on wire transfers made mostly from Romania to at least 10 members of his family and associates while he was serving as Vice President.

Two sources familiar with the months-long investigation told NewsNation exclusively on Tuesday that the GOP lawmakers will allege the wire transfers were made to family members including son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden and widowed daughter-in-law Hallie Biden.

Multiple Republican members of the House Oversight Committee are expected to present evidence of bank transactions and money transfers made to countries like Romania and China. However, it is unclear what, if any evidence, they will present that points to specific criminal conduct.

“We will be providing hard copies of transactions / wired money that were acquired through subpoenas to banks over the past few months,” a source told NewsNation on condition of anonymity.

NewsNation has reached out to the White House with comment and this story will be updated with its response.

NewsNation will livestream the press conference by House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer which begins at 9 a.m. ET, Wednesday, May 10.



