Congressman details GOP House investigations to come

(NewsNation) — Congressman Jim Comer (R-Ky.) said Republicans are preparing for forty to fifty investigations once they have control of the House in January.

“We have the ability to investigate a lot of things,” Comer said.

Comer’s words are the first time we’ve heard the full scope of what Republicans hope to do over the next two years. He is the most likely congressman to run the House Oversight Committee, which is in charge of investigations.

Comer told NewsNation last month that work had already begun.

“Our committee has already done a lot of informative, substantive work,” he said. “Once we get the subpoena power, I think we’ll be able to accelerate and get some answers that every American deserves.”

Among the possible mentioned House GOP investigations are:

-Hunter Biden

-COVID-19 origins

-Ukraine spending

-COVID-19 spending

-Southern border

-Afghanistan withdrawal

Comer tells NewsNation that House Republicans will look into Hunter Biden, Dr. Fauci and the origins of COVID-19, money spent on Ukraine and the coronavirus and the southern border.

Republican sources tell NewsNation the withdrawal from Afghanistan will also be investigated.

Comer says the priority will be an investigation into the Biden family and Dr. Fauci.

“It’s not just Hunter Biden, it’s the president’s two brothers,” Comer said. “We believe they’re national security threats, and we believe their shady business dealings have compromised this White House.”

Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down on using their new power next year to investigate the Biden administration.

“We’ve dug up a lot of emails and correspondents to show that Dr. Fauci knew this likely originated in the COVID lab,” Comer said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre fired back when asked about the Republican investigation plans.

“Their top priority when they get a majority is to talk about investigating the president’s family instead of doing what they said that they would do, is giving support to American families,” Karine Jean Pierre said.

For his part, Dr. Fauci says he’d welcome investigations and won’t shy away from testifying before Republican committees.



“I am very much in favor of legitimate oversight,” Fauci said. “I mean I have testified before Congress given the 38 years that I’ve been the director literally hundreds of times.”

Oversight is just one function of Congress.

According to an Emerson College national poll, voters have spoken up about what other priorities they want lawmakers to focus on.

A plurality, 46% say the economy. 12% say they worry about threats to democracy, even after the election. 9% said immigration, 7% said abortion and healthcare. 6% said crime.