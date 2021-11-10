GOP lawmakers get death threats after backing infrastructure deal

(NewsNation Now) — A Republican congressman has received what he perceives to be death threats over the phone after voting with Democrats to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., revealed on Monday that he received a threatening voicemail just days after voting for the bipartisan bill.

Upton said that a person called him and left a message saying “I hope you die.”

“I hope everybody in your f—ing family dies,” the caller said in the voicemail shared with NewsNation by Upton, also saying the Republican lawmaker was a “f—ing piece of shit traitor.”

Upton voted alongside 12 other members of his party and House Democrats last Friday in favor of the infrastructure package.

“In fact, all 13 House Republicans that voted on this infrastructure bill have been getting harassment on social media, in public for their votes. NewsNation’s Joe Khalil reported during an appearance on “Morning in America.” “Even being called traitors by some within their own party”.

“Two other offices confirmed they got similar messages,” Khalil said.

One of this group’s most vocal critics, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, tweeted after the vote and called the Republicans who supported the legislation “traitors.”

“Those 13 Republican traitors who voted to pass Biden’s Socialist Infrastructure bill agree with Globalist Joe that America must depend on China to drive EV’s,” she wrote.

In another tweet, she listed the phone numbers for the GOP lawmakers’ congressional offices.

Upton was also among Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Some Republicans are calling for Upton and others who crossed party lines to be punished by having their committee assignments stripped away from them.

Typically, that is a rare punishment that’s saved for Congress members who violate ethics or who break the law.

The Hill contributed to this report.