WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Fred Upton has represented parts of Western Michigan in Congress for 35 years. But now he said he’s frightened and concerned for his staff after getting threatening voicemails on his office phone.

“I hope you die. I hope everybody in your f—ing family dies …,” said a caller on voicemail.

Upton is one of 13 House Republicans who voted for President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill — which helped to put it over the top.

Other GOP congressional offices told NewsNation they’ve received similar calls wishing harm on members after the vote. Some Republicans want to strip Upton and others who crossed party lines of their seniority and committee assignments.

Among the loudest voices: Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who herself was kicked off committees for incendiary comments promoting violence against Democrats.

Greene took to Twitter to shame the 13 Republicans, calling them “traitors” who are “China-first and America-last.”

In another tweet, she listed the phone numbers for the GOP lawmakers’ congressional offices. Upton said his threatening message came Friday following Greene’s tweet.

Some callers also seem confused. Members of the staff of Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told NewsNation the messages they’ve received came from people who think Bacon voted for the social spending bill. A vote on Biden’s $1.85 trillion package for expanding health, child and elder care and climate change programs has not happened yet.

NewsNation reached out to Capitol Police, who investigate threats against lawmakers. They said they do not comment on threat investigations.