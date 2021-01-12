GOP Rep. Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 13: House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) attends a news conference following a GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center February 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that he supports the framework of a bipartisan spending deal that would avert another partial federal government shutdown but is waiting to read the bill before deciding on whether he would vote for it. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The Wyoming congresswoman, the No. 3 Republican in the House, said in a statement Tuesday that Trump “summoned” the mob that attacked the Capitol last week, “assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.” She says, “Everything that followed was his doing.”

She also notes that Trump could have immediately intervened to stop his supporters, but he did not.

Cheney says, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Cheney is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Trump himself has taken no responsibility for his role in inciting the attackers.

New York Rep. John Katko was the first House Republican to say he’d vote to impeach Trump.