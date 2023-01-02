GOP Rep. Good stands by his opposition to McCarthy as speaker

(NewsNation) — House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has been working hard to gather the level of support he needs to become speaker of the House. He has even offered to support new rules in the next Congress that would allow only five members to call for a vote to remove the speaker.

Yet some members of the so-called “Never Kevin” caucus within his party remain opposed to him. During an appearance on NewsNation’s “On Balance With Leland Vittert,” Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., reiterated his opposition.

“We’re going to vote for who we think is the best person to lead the Republican conference. You’re going to see 10 to 15 Republicans vote against Kevin on the first ballot tomorrow to block him,” Good vowed, arguing that McCarthy isn’t committed enough to conservative principles.

Host Vittert argued that it could be taking a risk to oppose McCarthy. “The five of you … you are putting your political futures on the line here. Because if you shoot the king and you don’t kill him, so to speak, it could be a very lonely next couple of years in Congress having not voted for Kevin McCarthy,” he said.